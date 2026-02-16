India’s media & entertainment sector to hit ₹3,067 bn by 2027

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS): India’s media and entertainment sector is on a steady expansion path, with revenues projected to grow at around 7 per cent annually till 2027, and the sector's total size is estimated to rise from Rs 2,502 billion in 2024 to Rs 3,067 billion in 2027, underscoring its role as a durable growth engine within the services economy, according to an official statement issued on Monday.