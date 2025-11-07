India’s manufacturing surge: $500 bn global boost by 2030

India is poised to become a powerhouse in global manufacturing, projected to add over $500 billion yearly to the world economy through this sector by 2030, announced Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

He made the statement while inaugurating the 7th India Manufacturing Show (IMS) 2025 in Bengaluru.

Describing the ongoing decade as a pivotal shift in India’s industrial trajectory, Joshi noted that MSMEs drive 33% of employment and 45% of exports.

Defence self-reliance milestone

“The Union Government has reserved 15,350 defence items for domestic manufacturers, especially MSMEs. Earlier, we imported almost everything in defence. Today, nearly 90% of bulletproof jackets are manufactured in India,” Joshi said.

Citing the recent Operation Sindoor, he remarked, “Our enemy didn’t even realise when we acted — much of the equipment used was manufactured by our MSMEs.”

MSMEs as growth engine

Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, addressing the gathering, underscored that MSMEs rank as India’s second-biggest employer after agriculture, supporting nearly 30 crore jobs. She highlighted their 30% contribution to GDP, 45% to manufacturing output, and 40% to exports, labeling them “partners in India’s development and key to becoming a global manufacturing hub”.

Space sector’s indigenous backbone

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan affirmed that domestic manufacturing now underpins India’s space programme.

“Our latest communication satellite CMS-03 was launched just four days ago — and 80–85% of the systems were supplied by Indian industry,” he said. ISRO aims to ramp up launches from 10–12 annually to 50, adding, “We need industry as partners, not vendors.”

From imports to Atmanirbharta

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir V Kamat outlined the nation’s transition in defence procurement.

“We have moved from importing 70% of our defence systems to placing nearly 90% of new orders on domestic industries. MSMEs are now key partners in India’s journey towards self-reliance,” he said.

The three-day India Manufacturing Show is its largest edition yet, featuring over 450 exhibitors, including 220 MSMEs, displaying cutting-edge solutions in aerospace and defence, automation and robotics, electrical and electronics, and allied fields.