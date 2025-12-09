India’s labour codes: Government outlines stronger protections for contract staff

The laws also ensure that the employer has to pay or cause to be paid wages to all employees, based on the type of employment, meaning that in the case of a daily wage, the amount should be paid by the end of the shift. Similarly, in the case of a weekly payment, the employer needs to pay wages before a weekly holiday. For a fortnightly cycle, the payment should be made within two days of the end of the fortnight and for a monthly pay cycle, irrespective of strength, the payment should be made within 7 days of the next month.