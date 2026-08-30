India’s job postings rebound in July, ending three-month slide

New Delhi: India’s job postings on Indeed rose 1.2 per cent in July 2026, marking a modest recovery after three consecutive months of decline and bringing postings 8.3 per cent above the year-ago level, according to data released by the global job site.
Despite recent volatility, hiring activity in the country’s formal economy remains strong, with job postings still 84 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, the data compiled by Indeed said.
It stated that the latest rebound indicates that demand for workers continues to remain elevated even as hiring patterns shift across sectors.
Callam Pickering, Senior Economist, Indeed APAC, said Indian job postings staged a modest recovery in July, ending the three-month slide, while remaining well above pre-pandemic levels and continuing to outperform other markets tracked by Indeed.
“The real story is beneath the headline number,” Pickering said, pointing to strong demand for healthcare and care-economy roles, even as hiring in technology-related occupations has weakened.
Over the past three months, job postings increased across nearly 80 per cent of occupations, suggesting that hiring strength is broader than the overall headline figures indicate.
Healthcare and care-related occupations recorded some of the strongest gains. Postings for medical technicians increased 30 per cent, while childcare roles rose 26 per cent. Demand for physicians and surgeons also climbed 26 per cent, while therapy-related roles increased 25 per cent.
Technology hiring, however, continued to face pressure. Postings for IT infrastructure, operations and support roles declined 24 per cent, while software development postings fell 18 per cent. Data and analytics roles registered a 14 per cent decline, followed by an 11 per cent fall in IT systems and solutions postings.
Despite the recent slowdown, technology job postings remain well above pre-pandemic levels, although their growth has lagged the broader national hiring trend in recent months.
The data also points to a growing influence of artificial intelligence on India's labour market. AI is increasingly appearing not only in technology roles but also in job descriptions for occupations that have traditionally had little connection with the technology sector.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.