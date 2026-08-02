India's job market remains resilient as sector-specific hiring gains traction: Report

New Delhi: Job postings in India moderated 1.8 per cent in June, marking the third consecutive monthly decline, even as postings remained 1.5 per cent higher year‑on‑year and about 85 per cent above pre‑pandemic levels, a report said on Wednesday.
The report from jobs site Indeed said that hiring intensity across the formal economy remains elevated despite recent volatility.
The report that captured recruitment data from formal employers showed the labour market becoming more sector‑specific. Over the past three months, hiring continues to broaden beyond traditional white-collar sectors, with strong demand emerging across healthcare, hospitality and consumer-facing occupations.
The report showed notable gains in therapy at over 18 per cent uptick, food preparation and service at over 18 per cent.
Job posting for physicians and surgeons grew over 17 per cent, sports-related roles at over 15 per cent and medical technicians also over 15 per cent.
"India's formal labour market continues to demonstrate resilience despite some moderation in hiring activity over recent months. What we're seeing is not a broad-based slowdown, but a labour market that is becoming increasingly sector-specific," said Callam Pickering, Senior Economist, APAC at Indeed.
Technology hiring recalibrates after several years of exceptionally strong growth, he added.
Jobs in the formal economy typically offer better wages, greater job security and clearer career progression, making this structural shift an encouraging sign for workers and the broader economy, Pickering said.
"This ongoing shift is one reason India's job market continues to outperform many other Indeed markets, with hiring activity remaining well above pre-pandemic levels," he added.
The gains in healthcare and consumer-facing sectors were offset by continued softness in technology hiring.
The report noted three‑month declines of 18 per cent in software development, 18 per cent in IT infrastructure, operations and support, 16 per cent in data and analytics, and 15 per cent in IT systems and solutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.