While the expansion remained broad-based, the Other Services sector recorded the highest year-on-year growth among all sectors, with the estimated number of establishments increasing by 29 per cent and employment by 33 per cent. The Trading sector followed, registering growth of 11.70 per cent in establishments and 8.36 per cent in employment. The Manufacturing sector also recorded robust growth, with establishments increasing by 10.55 per cent and employment by 3.52 per cent year-on-year.