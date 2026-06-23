India's growth story to be powered by agriculture, technology: Experts at Summer Davos

Dalian: India remains one of the world's most important and fastest-growing economies and is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory in the years ahead, experts said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions -- called Summer Davos -- being held here.

In an interaction with IANS, Mirek Dušek, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, expressed confidence in India's economic prospects, describing the country as one of the world's most important and fastest-growing economies.

"India is making a significant contribution to global growth, and we remain optimistic about its future. We expect the Indian economy to continue growing strongly in the years ahead," Dušek added.