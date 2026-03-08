India’s future women leaders are sitting in classrooms today

Every year around International Women’s Day, conversations about women in leadership return to boardrooms — focusing on representation numbers, diversity targets, and workplace policies designed to support women’s careers.
While these discussions remain important, they often begin too late. The foundations of leadership, experts say, are laid much earlier — during childhood and school years, long before women enter the workforce.
In many workplaces today, talented women with immense potential hesitate to step into leadership roles. The hesitation is rarely due to a lack of capability. Instead, it often stems from beliefs formed much earlier in life beliefs that leadership positions may not be meant for them.
For India to see more women leading companies, institutions and public life, the journey must begin inside classrooms.
Those working closely with schools across the country say leadership gaps rarely emerge suddenly in professional environments. They begin years earlier, when confidence, participation and ambition first start to take shape among students.
Across India, girls are increasingly present in schools. According to the latest UDISE+ data from the Ministry of Education, girls account for nearly 48.3% of total school enrolment, reflecting steady progress in improving access to education. More girls are also continuing their studies through secondary school.
However, access to education alone does not automatically translate into leadership roles later in life.
The real difference lies in whether girls grow up encouraged to speak up, question ideas, take initiative and imagine themselves as leaders.
Classroom dynamics quietly shape children’s confidence from a young age. In many classrooms, when teachers ask students about future aspirations, boys are often quicker to say they want to build companies, lead organisations or become innovators.
Girls, even when equally capable, sometimes frame their ambitions more cautiously or hesitate before putting themselves forward.
This hesitation is rarely about ability. Instead, it reflects subtle signals absorbed while growing up. Girls are often praised for being disciplined and well-behaved and encouraged to be realistic, while boys are pushed to be bold and outspoken.
Over time, these small patterns accumulate. Confidence does not appear suddenly — it develops through repeated opportunities to speak, contribute and lead.
Schools must also actively nurture leadership ambition among girls.
In many classrooms, girls are encouraged to perform well academically, but not always to imagine themselves as future CEOs, founders, scientists or policymakers. Leadership exposure through debates, student councils, project-based learning and peer mentoring allows students to practise decision-making, teamwork and problem-solving from an early age.
Equally important is visibility. When girls see women leading in boardrooms, laboratories, startups and public institutions, leadership becomes something they can realistically aspire to.
Encouraging students not just to succeed in school but to shape ideas, influence decisions and take responsibility helps ambition grow naturally.
Schools and families must also reinforce a powerful message to young girls — that leadership and personal life are not mutually exclusive.
Many girls grow up internalising the belief that they will eventually have to choose between a meaningful career and a fulfilling family life. Such assumptions can quietly limit ambition long before actual career decisions are made.
Young girls need to see and hear that professional success and family life can coexist. When that possibility becomes visible, it allows them to dream bigger and aim higher.
Research from the OECD shows that girls often report lower confidence despite performing as well as — or better than — boys academically.
Bridging this gap requires consistent reinforcement of voice and agency. When girls regularly present ideas, ask questions and lead projects, confidence gradually becomes a habit rather than an exception.
Celebrating curiosity, initiative and leadership — not just academic scores — is equally important. When girls see their ideas valued, they begin to internalise a powerful belief: their perspectives matter.
India’s future women leaders, educators say, are already sitting in classrooms today.
The question now is whether schools and families will give them the confidence and ambition they need to lead.