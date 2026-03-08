India’s future women leaders are sitting in classrooms today

Every year around International Women’s Day, conversations about women in leadership return to boardrooms — focusing on representation numbers, diversity targets, and workplace policies designed to support women’s careers.

While these discussions remain important, they often begin too late. The foundations of leadership, experts say, are laid much earlier — during childhood and school years, long before women enter the workforce.

In many workplaces today, talented women with immense potential hesitate to step into leadership roles. The hesitation is rarely due to a lack of capability. Instead, it often stems from beliefs formed much earlier in life beliefs that leadership positions may not be meant for them.