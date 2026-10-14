India's 'Forward Deployed Engineer' job postings surge 19-fold: Report

New Delhi: Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) job postings in India grew nearly 19‑fold between June 2025 and June 2026, with postings up 1,807 per cent year‑on‑year in June due to AI boom, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Indeed said growth accelerated from March 2026, and although demand moderated after the June peak, postings remained nearly 16 times higher year‑on‑year in July and more than six times higher in August.

The pattern suggested that FDE hiring is not simply a short-term response to the AI cycle but that it reflects a deeper shift in how companies are deploying technology, placing engineers closer to customers, business problems and the point where innovation must deliver measurable results.