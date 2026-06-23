India's formal job market expanding beyond traditional sectors: Report

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS): Hiring across India’s formal economy is diversifying beyond traditional white‑collar sectors such as technology, with consumer‑facing and service industries driving some of the strongest recent gains, a report said on Tuesday.
The report by Indeed highlighted that job postings in India remained 3.4 per cent higher year‑on‑year in May but eased 0.7 per cent on a monthly basis.
Over the past three months, some of the strongest gains have been recorded in sports (over 41 per cent), beauty & wellness (over 36 per cent), personal care & home health (over 34 per cent) and cleaning & sanitation (over 27 per cent).
As more organised providers enter sectors such as wellness, home services, fitness and personal care, job creation is becoming increasingly diversified.
“Every month, the Indian workforce gradually transitions towards more formal work arrangements. Job creation in the formal sector is expected to outpace overall employment growth nationwide," said Callam Pickering, senior economist for Indeed APAC.
Jobs in the formal sector tend to pay better, be more secure, and offer more defined career progression and opportunities, the report noted.
The jobs platform said employer demand in India remains healthy and is helping to drive urbanisation and strong economic growth.
Software development postings eased 12.3 per cent over the past three months, with postings in IT infrastructure, operations & support (-10.2 per cent), IT systems & solutions (-9.3 per cent), and data & analytics (-6.7 per cent) also falling, but tech-related hiring still remains overall in a healthy phase, it added.
Remote opportunities vary considerably across different occupations. Over the past three months, around 20 per cent of social science job postings mention remote work, ahead of community & social service (13.1 per cent) and industrial engineering (12.9 per cent).
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.