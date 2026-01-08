India’s first Weimar Triangle dialogue with France, Germany and Poland held

Paris: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday participated in India's inaugural engagement in the Weimar Triangle format, holding candid discussions with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, German Minister of State for Europe and Climate Action Anna Lührmann (represented by Tobias Lindner or Wadephul as mentioned), and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jaishankar described the talks as short but deep and open, covering three key areas: India-European Union relations, the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.