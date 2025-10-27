'India's first free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged 1-14 in TN soon'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is poised to script a national milestone by becoming the first state in India to roll out a free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged between one and 14 years, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Sunday.

Speaking at the 16th annual breast cancer awareness walkathon, titled 'Oru Nadai Oru Nambikkai' (One Walk, One Hope), held at Island Grounds in Chennai, the Minister said the State government has allocated Rs 38 crore for the landmark preventive healthcare initiative.

"The tender process has been completed. Once launched, Tamil Nadu will be the first state in the country to provide the cancer-preventive vaccine entirely free of cost to girls aged one to fourteen," the Minister said, adding that the initiative would set a precedent for similar projects across India.