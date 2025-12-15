India’s First Autonomous Maritime Shipyard Proposal Approved by AP Government

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to India’s maritime and defence manufacturing landscape, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a proposal by Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited to set up the country’s first dedicated Autonomous Maritime Shipyard and Systems Development Centre.

The facility will come up at the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Bogole mandal of SPSR Nellore district, marking a major step toward positioning the State as a hub for next-generation maritime and autonomous systems.

The specialised shipyard, to be developed exclusively for unmanned and autonomous maritime platforms, is expected to create around 750 jobs—300 direct and 450 indirect — strengthening the industrial and skill ecosystem along the State’s coastline.

Autonomous maritime shipyards are advanced facilities designed for the construction, integration, testing, and lifecycle support of unmanned surface and underwater vessels, as well as intelligent maritime systems, sensors, and command-and-control technologies.

Such infrastructure is increasingly vital for modern maritime operations, enhancing coastal surveillance, offshore security, maritime domain awareness, and defence preparedness.

The upcoming facility is expected to support India’s broader push for indigenous defence capabilities and maritime self-reliance.

The State government has allotted 29.58 acres of land at the Juvvaladinne harbour on a lease basis through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.



This includes 7.58 acres of waterfront land and 22 acres of harbour land, ensuring direct sea access for shipbuilding, testing, and deployment activities.

According to the approved project timeline, construction will begin in December 2025.

Machinery installation is slated for completion by June 2026, with trial production scheduled for October 2026 and commercial operations expected to commence in November 2026. Relevant state departments will coordinate infrastructure support to ensure timely execution.

Sagar Defence Engineering, a leading Indian defence technology firm specialising in autonomous maritime systems, brings established expertise in unmanned surface vessels, underwater platforms, and mission-critical maritime technologies.

The company is recognised for its focus on indigenous design and advanced systems integration, aligning with national priorities such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence indigenisation.

The proposal received clearance from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPB) and was subsequently approved by the State Investment Promotion Board at its meeting on December 4, 2025.

Lease rent has been fixed at 6 per cent of the land’s fair market value, with a 5 per cent annual escalation, along with an additional premium for waterfront land as per Maritime Board guidelines.

The State government has directed the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and the Fisheries, Water Resources, and Energy Departments to facilitate the implementation of the project.

The approval underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to attracting high-technology investments and strengthening its position as a preferred destination for advanced maritime manufacturing, autonomous systems development, and defence-linked innovation.