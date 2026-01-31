India’s Europe outreach now extends into West Asia: What Modi’s Israel visit signals

“The European Union and India did something quietly consequential in late January. Alongside the long-awaited EU–India Free Trade Agreement, they signed their first-ever Security and Defence Partnership. This was not bureaucratic housekeeping. It was a strategic statement: Europe and India no longer see trade, security, technology, and geopolitics as separate files. They now travel together," Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, wrote in the ‘Times of Israel’.