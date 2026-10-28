India's engineering exports rise 21 pc in September on strong US, China demand

New Delhi: India's engineering goods exports rose 20.91 per cent year-on-year to $12.17 billion in September 2026, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth, driven by strong demand from the United States, the United Kingdom, China and South Korea, an industry chamber said on Wednesday.

The statement from EEPC INDIA said strong demand from these markets helped sustain double-digit export growth in September even as regional tensions and logistical challenges dragged down shipments to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Higher exports of copper and copper products, iron and steel, electrical machinery and equipment, aluminium products, and two- and three-wheelers led the growth. As many as 30 of 34 engineering panels grew year-on-year, while four panels, including office equipment, machine tools, lead and products, and zinc and products, posted year-on-year declines in exports.