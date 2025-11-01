India’s electronics output hits USD 150 billion; new global alliance announced

India's electronics output now stands at USD 150 billion, with exports expected to surpass USD 50 billion, said India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo on Friday.

India’s semiconductor industry has grown by nearly 500% in the past year, while smartphone manufacturing has surged by 100%.

Amid this rapid growth, the ICEA and the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating India’s integration into the global semiconductor value-chain.

The partnership seeks to leverage India’s expanding talent pool and improving infrastructure to attract global fabless companies and innovators to co-create in India.

Highlighting the sector’s momentum, Mohindroo noted the success of the Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme, describing it as “an enormous success, showcasing vibrancy in the industry”.

He added, “The budgeted amount for the scheme has exceeded two-folds. GSA is an important body in the US and globally. Policy is our forte, and seeing that the aspirations fit into the policy, we move faster. The PM has given a target of USD 500 billion of output, which is a big leap from the current USD 150 billion.”

GSA CEO Jodi Shelton said, “At GSA, we’ve been bringing the industry together for 30 years. The whole idea is to provide a neutral and unique platform where people can innovate. We believe that semiconductors span a big ecosystem, which includes traditional fabless companies and partners, and others like Google, Amazon and Tesla, which are active in GSA. We do executive events all over the world and India will be included now.”

Speaking on the collaboration, she added, “Through this partnership, we’ll build bridges between India’s domestic ecosystem and the global semiconductor value-chain. Together, we can help India’s role within the semiconductor world. We envision a future where fabless companies can design in India, test and package in India, and eventually scale in India.”

She emphasised that the cooperation will also focus on talent development and leadership engagement.

Founded in 1994, GSA has curated executive events across the US, Europe, and Taiwan, and international summits in the UK, Egypt, and China. A similar international summit in New Delhi is planned for 2026.

“Through the event, we want to ensure that executives around the world understand the opportunities in India, from design to manufacturing. We also want to make sure that Indian companies understand that there is a huge opportunity to be part of this ecosystem,” Jodi said, adding that collaboration is crucial since “no country can work alone”.

(Written by Abhijeet Kabad of The New Indian Express)