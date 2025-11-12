India’s Education Reforms Face Reality Check: Are Teachers Ready for the Change?

India’s education system is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades — shifting from rote learning to a skill-driven, innovation-led, and globally competitive model. Led by the Ministry of Education, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), these reforms are reshaping classrooms with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, experiential learning, and global collaboration.

Yet, experts warn that while policy ambitions are high, execution remains uneven — particularly in the area of teacher training and institutional readiness.