India’s edtech innovator joins UNICEF learning cabinet

The Samsung-backed education technology firm TagHive Inc’s flagship product, Class Saathi, has been selected for the inaugural cohort of the UNICEF Learning Cabinet. This global initiative recognises innovative solutions that enhance learning outcomes for children, highlighting Class Saathi’s transformative impact in education.

Revolutionary AI-powered learning solution

Class Saathi, the world’s first AI-powered learning and assessment tool utilising Bluetooth clickers, is revolutionising teaching methodologies and personalising learning experiences.

Currently implemented in over 15,000 classrooms and impacting more than 500,000 students globally, it has shown remarkable success, particularly in India.

Measurable impact in Indian classrooms

In India, Class Saathi has achieved a 3x improvement in learning outcomes, a 9-15% increase in subject scores, and a 70% reduction in assessment time. Its effectiveness spans both high-performing urban schools and government schools, demonstrating its versatility and scalability.

UNICEF’s edtech for good framework

The UNICEF Learning Cabinet, guided by the EdTech for Good Framework, identifies and promotes scalable, evidence-based solutions to address critical challenges in education systems. Developed in collaboration with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Arm, and leading edtech experts, the initiative showcases impactful tools to global education decision-makers.

Through UNICEF’s global platform, Class Saathi gains opportunities to collaborate with governments, educators, and partners worldwide. This recognition accelerates TagHive’s mission of ensuring “Quality Education for All -- No Child Left Behind!” by connecting educators and policymakers with rigorously assessed EdTech solutions to close the education gap.