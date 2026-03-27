India's DPI emerges as template for Global South

Prashant Sharma, representing the Dharma Alliance, a tax-exempt, non-profit organisation based in Geneva and the world’s only pan-Dharmic institution dedicated to integrating Dharmic perspectives into global governance, offered an ethical lens for the discussion. He emphasised that technology alone does not guarantee inclusion; values determine whether innovation empowers or excludes. Drawing on principles of service (seva), compassion (karuna), truth (satya), non-harm (ahimsa), and openness to multiple perspectives (anekantavada), he argued that South–South cooperation reflects an ethic in which knowledge is shared for the welfare of all rather than hoarded for competitive advantage.