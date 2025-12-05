India’s digital public infrastructure mapped in new IIM Bangalore study

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s Centre for Digital Public Goods and Protean eGov Technologies have released a baseline study on India’s digital public infrastructure, outlining how identity, payments and data-sharing systems are functioning across key sectors.

Positioned as a structured evaluation of foundational and sectoral digital systems, the study reviews India’s transition from early initiatives such as the JAM trinity to a modular ecosystem linking Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, Account Aggregators, the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture, ONDC, the Open Credit Enablement Network and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It pairs this broad overview with sector-specific analysis in financial services, which has seen significant adoption, and healthcare, where implementation remains at an early stage.

Some of the data points highlighted in the report include UPI’s role in driving 49% of global real-time payments and processing nearly Rs 200 lakh crore in FY24, 2.2 billion consents recorded under the Account Aggregator framework, and linkage of 112 million users.

Direct Benefit Transfers supported by Aadhaar currently cover 328 schemes across 56 ministries, while national health infrastructure is expanding through ABDM registries and the eSanjeevani teleconsultation platform. The study also refers to the growth of newer DPI layers such as ULIP, Beckn and ONDC.

Professor R Srinivasan, Chairperson of the Centre for Digital Public Goods, said the analysis underscores a wider shift in how social and economic systems are organised, noting that India’s digital infrastructure now enables interaction across institutions and markets with greater trust and efficiency. He added that the study is based on stakeholder consultations, data collection and analytical review.

Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO of Protean eGov Technologies, said India’s digital systems demonstrate that population-scale technology can expand access while preserving equity and dignity. He referred to identity, payments and data platforms as components of a shared public fabric that is shaping service delivery in sectors including finance and healthcare.

The report observes that the next phase of DPI development will require deeper sector integration, stronger data governance and closer coordination across government, industry and civil society.