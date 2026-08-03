India's data centre push may fuel lakhs of jobs and housing demand by the end of the decade

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS): India’s proposed data centre pipeline of nearly 9,030 MW could generate nearly 4.33 lakh ecosystem jobs and translate into an estimated 195 million square foot of residential space demand by 2030, a report said on Monday.
The report from Square Yards said India currently produces nearly 20 per cent of the world’s digital data but accounts for only 4 per cent of global data centre capacity, leaving substantial room for infrastructure expansion.
"With artiﬁcial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise digitisation accelerating investments, India's installed data centre capacity is expected to grow signiﬁcantly, bringing with it a new wave of infrastructure-led real estate development," the firm said.
The report added that data centres attract power infrastructure, fibre connectivity, logistics and commercial services that gradually transform surrounding regions into thriving urban ecosystems.
The report revealed that their long-term impact extends well beyond technology, acting as catalysts for housing demand, infrastructure investment and urban expansion across emerging growth corridors.
The report highlighted that the strongest residential impact will emerge in a 5–15 kilometre “Golden Ring” surrounding major facilities, where infrastructure upgrades, mixed-use developments, residential townships, retail centers and civic amenities are expected to ﬂourish.
As these supporting ecosystems mature, they create sustained housing demand driven by ancillary employment and economic activity rather than direct workforce concentration.
"For decades, India's real estate growth has been shaped by highways, industrial corridors, airports and IT parks. Data centers represent the next evolution of that story," said Vivek Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Ofﬁcer, Square Yards.
"Investments in power, ﬁber connectivity and logistics create conﬁdence for businesses, developers and institutions, eventually driving residential and commercial growth around these emerging digital corridors. We believe data centers will increasingly serve as infrastructure anchors that redeﬁne how cities expand in the coming years," he added.
Maharashtra is projected to be the major beneficiary generating over 54 million sq ft of residential demand, followed by Karnataka with nearly 28 million sq ft, Andhra Pradesh with over 23 million sq ft, Uttar Pradesh with approximately 22.7 million sq ft, Telangana with 21.6 million sq ft and Tamil Nadu with 19.4 million sq ft.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.