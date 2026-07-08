India’s agriculture sector eyes AI-driven growth for rural jobs

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS): Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven interventions and science-led agri-startups have the potential to significantly boost India's agricultural economy by improving farm productivity, increasing farmers' incomes and creating large-scale rural employment, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
He stressed that integrating technology, innovation and entrepreneurship into agriculture will be crucial for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.
Addressing a gathering, the Minister said India has witnessed an extraordinary expansion of its startup ecosystem over the past decade, growing from nearly 350 registered startups in 2015 to more than 2.3 lakh today, making the country the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.
However, he said the next phase of this startup revolution must be driven by agriculture, where innovation can directly improve farmers' incomes while creating employment opportunities for rural youth.
Dr. Singh said the perception that startups are limited to the information technology sector or metropolitan cities needs to change, as agriculture presents one of the country's biggest entrepreneurial opportunities.
He noted that practical knowledge, innovation and a willingness to learn are often more important than formal academic qualifications, adding that government support, scientific institutions and digital learning platforms have made advanced technologies increasingly accessible to rural communities.
Emphasising the growing role of AI in agriculture, the Minister said artificial intelligence is becoming an indispensable tool for predictive crop management, precision irrigation, weather-based advisories and efficient utilisation of agricultural resources. Citing estimates, he said AI-driven optimisation alone could help every farmer save nearly Rs 5,000 annually, resulting in an estimated Rs 70,000 crore value addition to the country's agricultural economy.
He said scientific advancements such as satellite technology, weather forecasting systems, drone-based surveys, resource mapping and real-time advisory services are enabling farmers to make better decisions on sowing, irrigation and crop management. Improved weather forecasting, he added, can help farmers prepare for changing monsoon patterns and choose suitable crops, reducing climate-related losses.
Describing climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing global agriculture, Dr. Singh said the Ministry of Science and Technology is supporting extensive research on climate-resilient crops, genomics, crop improvement, pest-resistant varieties, precision farming and resource optimisation to make Indian agriculture more resilient and productive.
--IANS
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