India’s 2036 Olympic dream and the making of a sporting nation

The past few weeks have made it difficult to go a day without walking into, or scrolling past, a conversation about sports. From the New York Knicks ending a 53-year wait for an NBA championship and Jannik Sinner successfully defending the Wimbledon title to Cape Verde's extraordinary run to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals and the much-anticipated international debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the sports fans have little reason to change the channel. For Indian sports fans, however, those conversations inevitably turn to the country's own place on the global sporting stage. An estimated 678 million Indians follow sport, making India one of the world's largest sports audiences. But for a country with a sports audience larger than the population of most nations, its representation across many of the world's biggest sporting competitions remains disproportionately low.

That is the gap India hopes to narrow as it builds its case to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The momentum behind that ambition has gathered pace in recent weeks. Last week, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans to host 29 international events over the next two years, taking the total number of global competitions staged by India between 2025 and 2028 to 65, as it seeks to demonstrate its capacity to organise events on the scale of the Olympics. Days later, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Albanese signed the India-Australia Roadmap for Sports Collaboration, covering coaching, physical education, high-performance centres and research, with Australia formally backing India's bid.