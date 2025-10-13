India’s 1st fully AC govt LP school ready for opening

MALAPPURAM: The country’s first fully air-conditioned government lower primary school building has been completed in Malappuram municipality.

The state-of-the-art facility at Melmuri Muttipadi Government LP School will be inaugurated by MP E T Muhammed Basheer at 4pm on October 19.

The new hi-tech building replaces a nearly 100-year-old structure that had been declared unsafe for use.

The entire school – including eight classrooms, a computer lab, library, staff room and HM room – has been fully air-conditioned.

The two-storey building, spanning around 10,000 sq ft also features modern FRP benches and desks instead of traditional furniture.