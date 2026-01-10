India’s 1st commercial quantum computer to be installed at IIIT-Dharwad

Karnataka has announced the installation of India’s first commercial quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Information Technology–Dharwad (IIIT-Dharwad), marking a major milestone in the country’s quantum technology journey.
State IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday that the initiative is intended to strengthen Karnataka’s position in the national quantum technology ecosystem, said a report from India Today.
The announcement followed separate meetings held by the minister with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC. According to an official press release, both discussions focused on emerging technologies and infrastructure solutions.
Strengthening Karnataka’s Quantum Ecosystem
Highlighting the state’s progress in advanced technologies, the minister said Karnataka is taking decisive steps in the quantum domain. He noted that the deployment of the country’s first commercial quantum computer at IIIT-Dharwad represents a significant step toward creating a world-class quantum ecosystem.
During discussions with QpiAI, Priyank Kharge reviewed plans for deploying India’s first indigenously developed commercial quantum computer at the institute. The state also announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Quantum AI and Computing at IIIT-Dharwad.
QpiAI outlined its roadmap to scale its quantum systems from 25 qubits to a 1,000-qubit quantum computer over the next two to three years. These plans were presented during interactions with state officials as part of Karnataka’s broader push to build partnerships in advanced technologies and support local innovation hubs.
Focus on Collaboration and Innovation
Officials said the engagements with QpiAI and ZWEEC reflect Karnataka’s continued efforts to collaborate with technology companies for both research-driven and practical solutions. These initiatives align with the state’s vision of leveraging advanced technologies to address existing challenges while building capacity in emerging sectors.