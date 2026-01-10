India’s 1st commercial quantum computer to be installed at IIIT-Dharwad

Karnataka has announced the installation of India’s first commercial quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Information Technology–Dharwad (IIIT-Dharwad), marking a major milestone in the country’s quantum technology journey.

State IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday that the initiative is intended to strengthen Karnataka’s position in the national quantum technology ecosystem, said a report from India Today.

The announcement followed separate meetings held by the minister with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC. According to an official press release, both discussions focused on emerging technologies and infrastructure solutions.