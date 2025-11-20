Indians can now learn AI for free under India AI mission

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the India AI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a free online course aimed at making Artificial Intelligence basics accessible to every Indian.
The course is self-paced, takes just 4.5 hours to complete, and uses simple language, real Indian examples, and practical activities to explain what AI is, how it works, and how it affects everyday life.
It highlights the responsible and ethical use of AI tools, promoting safe and informed usage.
Learners can access the course on platforms like FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi.
Upon completion, learners receive a Government of India certificate.
It’s 100% free and open to everyone
Learn anytime, anywhere at your own pace
Earn a Government of India certificate
Gain future-ready skills
Support India’s vision of becoming an AI-powered nation
Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence
How AI is transforming education, creativity, and workplaces
Safe and responsible use of AI tools
Real-world AI applications from across India
Future opportunities in an AI-driven world
Why It Matters for India
The initiative supports India’s mission to build an AI-aware society and prepare its workforce for tech-driven roles.
Collaboration Opportunity
Institutions across the country can partner with IndiaAI to expand the reach of this transformative learning programme.