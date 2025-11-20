Indians can now learn AI for free under India AI mission

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), under the India AI Mission, has launched ‘YUVA AI for ALL’, a free online course aimed at making Artificial Intelligence basics accessible to every Indian.

1. Key Features of the Course

The course is self-paced, takes just 4.5 hours to complete, and uses simple language, real Indian examples, and practical activities to explain what AI is, how it works, and how it affects everyday life.

2. Focus on Responsible AI

It highlights the responsible and ethical use of AI tools, promoting safe and informed usage.

3. Where Is It Available?

Learners can access the course on platforms like FutureSkills Prime and iGOT Karmayogi.

4. Official Certification

Upon completion, learners receive a Government of India certificate.

5. Why Choose YUVA AI for ALL?

  • It’s 100% free and open to everyone

  • Learn anytime, anywhere at your own pace

  • Earn a Government of India certificate

  • Gain future-ready skills

  • Support India’s vision of becoming an AI-powered nation

6. What Learners Will Explore

  • Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence

  • How AI is transforming education, creativity, and workplaces

  • Safe and responsible use of AI tools

  • Real-world AI applications from across India

  • Future opportunities in an AI-driven world

Why It Matters for India

The initiative supports India’s mission to build an AI-aware society and prepare its workforce for tech-driven roles.

Collaboration Opportunity

Institutions across the country can partner with IndiaAI to expand the reach of this transformative learning programme.

