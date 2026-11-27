Cairo will host the first FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup from 7 to 12 December. Twenty-four teams will take part, 12 women’s and 12 men’s, from all corners of the world. It is the first world championship for youth players in Hockey5s, the five-a-side format that debuted at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games. It is also the first FIH world event for this age group to be held in Africa.