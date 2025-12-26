Indian women's cricket finally gets its crowning moment: 2025 an year of records, redemption, domination

New Delhi: The Indian Women's cricket team scripted history in 2025, producing one of the most remarkable comebacks the game has ever witnessed to clinch their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title. From being written off midway through the tournament to lifting the trophy, it was a year that redefined belief, resilience and Indian women's cricket.

India's World Cup journey began on a shaky note. Three consecutive defeats in the middle of the tournament, first against South Africa, then Australia, and finally England, left the team staring at an exit. With momentum completely against them, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needed nothing short of a miracle to stay alive in the competition.

That turning point arrived against New Zealand, when they defeated them by 53 runs. Later, in the semi-finals facing Australia, India produced a record-breaking performance, chasing down 339, the highest successful run chase agaisnt the Aussies in any men's or women's World Cup knockout match. The victory not only stunned the defending champions but also announced India's resurgence on the biggest stage.

