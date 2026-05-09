Nine Indian U-15 boxers enter Tashkent finals after dominant semifinal run

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], May 9 (ANI): Indian girls delivered a commanding performance in the semifinals at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 on Saturday.

Nine Indian boxers of the U-15 category advanced to the finals following dominant displays in Tashkent.

In the 30-33kg category, Akshita registered an emphatic win by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) in the second round against Ayazhan Marat of Kazakhstan (KAZ), according to a release.

In 35kg, Jiya fought a close bout but went down 1:4 by split decision against Malika Moldogazieva of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

Anzee (37kg) continued India's strong run with a convincing 5:0 victory over Sarvinoz Riskulova of Uzbekistan (UZB), while Soniya (40kg) also secured a dominant 5:0 win against Diana Mendigarayeva of Kazakhstan (KAZ).

In the 43kg category, Tanvi clinched a win by RSC in the second round against Sezim Nurlubek of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Hanshika Attri (46kg) followed up with an impressive RSC victory in the first round over Yuhui Cheon of Korea (KOR).

In 49kg, Khushi Rana lost 0:5 to Zebiniso Abdullayeva of Uzbekistan (UZB), while Knishka (52kg)also went down 0:5 against Samal Tolepbergen of Kazakhstan (KAZ).

Sunaina (58kg) delivered a strong performance, winning by RSC in the first round against Ardak Abdikhan of Kazakhstan (KAZ).

In the 61kg category, Bhumika secured a win by RSC in the second round against Chiao-Ying Chang of Chinese Taipei (TPE).

Tannvi (64kg) registered a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Yasmin Jautkhanova of Kazakhstan (KAZ) to progress to the finals.

In the higher weight categories, Aashvi (67kg) lost by RSC in the second round against Nurgul Sakhi of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Manvi (70+kg) went down 0:5 against Zahro Daniyorova of Uzbekistan (UZB).

With nine finalists confirmed, the Indian U-15 girls team will now look to convert this strong showing into gold medals.