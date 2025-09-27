Indian students in US hit as Trump administration steps up OPT site checks

The Trump administration has stepped up unannounced site inspections targeting international students working in the United States under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, particularly those on the two-year STEM OPT extension, as reported by The Times of India.

Immigration attorneys say that while such inspections are permitted by law, their frequency has increased sharply, with officers even visiting student housing and private residences.

According to the 2023–24 Open Doors report, over 3.3 lakh Indian students were enrolled in US institutions, with nearly 97,556 participating in OPT. A large share of these were in STEM-OPT, making them one of the most impacted groups.

Officers at the doorstep

Students have reported unexpected visits by officials from the Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) unit of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

One STEM-OPT participant shared, “I just received this inspection unexpectedly today at my residence and was requested additional documents.”

Another student said USCIS officers have recently been showing up at university housing facilities to verify OPT compliance.

FDNS, along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has authority to check whether training plans under Form I-983 for STEM-OPT students align with their academic field, and to ensure all OPT participants maintain valid F-1 status.

Florida-based immigration attorney Ashwin Sharma noted, “These inspections are lawful, and another tool dusted off and used by the Trump administration to continue its crackdown on F-1 students. In my opinion there is definitely an increase in both FDNS site inspections and RFEs (Requests for Evidence).”

Legal questions raised

Some attorneys argue that inspections are stretching beyond their scope.

“The regulations do not authorize routine visits to student residences, except in the rare case where a residence is explicitly listed on Form I-983 as the training site, which otherwise remains outside the scope of this rule,” San Jose-based immigration attorney Abhinav Tripathi told TOI.

Others see the rise in visits as part of broader immigration enforcement trends, including tighter scrutiny of H-1B visas, higher filing fees, and stricter rules on F-1 compliance.

What students should know

Immigration experts caution that inspections, though legal, can put visa status at risk if inconsistencies are found. Students and employers are advised to:

Keep Form I-983 accurate and updated with employment details





Report changes in job, address, or employer within 10 days





Maintain proper documentation (ID, résumé, transcripts, offer letter, pay records)





Verify the credentials of officers during visits and answer questions calmly and truthfully





Attorneys also warn that Requests for Evidence (RFEs) are increasing, especially in cases involving status changes, remote work, or extensions, reflecting broader immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

For Indian students, who dominate STEM OPT in tech and consulting, this scrutiny means extra vigilance. Careful documentation and proactive compliance are now essential to safeguard their status.