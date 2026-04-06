Indian students in UAE got special window to apply for NRI certificates for college admission

In a one-time relaxation amid ongoing undergraduate admissions in India, the Consulate General of India in Dubai allowed Class 12 students to apply for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) certificates without prior appointments on April 4, 2026.
Students were able to visit BLS centres across Dubai and the Northern Emirates to apply. The move addressed the time-sensitive nature of the admission process, offering a limited window to complete essential documentation required for securing seats in Indian institutions.
“Students could apply for NRI certificates as walk-ins, without prior appointment,” the consulate said in an official post on X, adding that applications would be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applicants were required to carry their Class 12 documents and proof of college admission. Officials had advised early arrival, as high demand was expected given the narrow timeline.
An NRI certificate, issued by Indian embassies or consulates, serves as official proof of Non-Resident Indian status and is a key requirement for admission under the NRI quota.
Under normal circumstances, the process requires prior appointments and submission of documents such as passports, proof of residence abroad, and academic records for verification. The April 4 window temporarily relaxed these requirements, allowing students to fast-track applications and meet tight admission deadlines.
The consulate described the move as a “one-time exception” and said it would continue to monitor the situation and issue further updates if required.
The decision came amid academic disruptions in the UAE. CBSE examinations for Class 12 had been cancelled earlier, with a hybrid evaluation system introduced for results based on completed papers and average scores. The UAE Ministry of Education had also extended distance learning across schools until April 17 due to ongoing regional tensions.
The move was expected to benefit a large number of Indian students in the UAE, home to an estimated 4.3 million Indian nationals, constituting roughly 35% of the country’s population. By easing procedural bottlenecks at a critical stage, the initiative offered timely relief to students and families navigating admission timelines.