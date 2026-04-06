Indian students in UAE got special window to apply for NRI certificates for college admission

In a one-time relaxation amid ongoing undergraduate admissions in India, the Consulate General of India in Dubai allowed Class 12 students to apply for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) certificates without prior appointments on April 4, 2026.

Students were able to visit BLS centres across Dubai and the Northern Emirates to apply. The move addressed the time-sensitive nature of the admission process, offering a limited window to complete essential documentation required for securing seats in Indian institutions.

“Students could apply for NRI certificates as walk-ins, without prior appointment,” the consulate said in an official post on X, adding that applications would be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants were required to carry their Class 12 documents and proof of college admission. Officials had advised early arrival, as high demand was expected given the narrow timeline.