Indian students in Ireland rose from 700 to over 9,000 over past decade: Report

New Delhi: Indian students' interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in 2024, even as overall outbound mobility declined by nearly 15 per cent, signalling a clear shift in how students and families are evaluating global education choices, according to a new report.

The Student Perception Study report by OneStep Global, a market entry firm specialising in the higher education sector, noted that the growing preference is already translating into enrolment momentum, with Indian student numbers in Ireland rising from 700 to more than 9,000 over the past decade.