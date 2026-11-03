Indian students headed to Uzbekistan must receive quality medical education: MEA

"I just want to say that the government remains focused on ensuring that Indian students who are headed to Uzbekistan to pursue education, including medical education, must receive quality education, quality medical education, such that they comply with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, which is a body here in India. It is also important to ensure that Indian students headed to Uzbekistan for medical studies or other studies are not exploited by unscrupulous elements, both here in India as also in Uzbekistan. And as I said, I urge you to look at the advisories that we've issued. You will get a clearer idea as to why things are happening the way they are happening," he added.