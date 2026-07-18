US introduces four-year cap on F-1 student visas from Sep 2026



Foreign media personnel travelling on I visas will similarly be transitioned to fixed-term periods of stay.

The regulation, introduced as part of the Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown, is scheduled to take effect on September 15, 2026, though it remains subject to upcoming congressional scrutiny.

In response to the developing situation, New Delhi stated that it is actively monitoring the matter and remains in communication with Washington to safeguard the interests of its citizens.

Addressing the issue during a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal affirmed that India is in contact with the American government and will consistently advocate for genuine students and travellers facing hurdles due to the policy changes.

"We've seen some reports regarding the visa rules. Visa rules and visa functions and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any state," Jaiswal said at a media briefing.