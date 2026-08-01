Indian students face deportation from Canada: Sunil Jakhar seeks MEA's intervention

Chandigarh: Taking the lead, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday expressed serious concern over the recent changes made by the Canadian government to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) regulations that made hundreds of students, mainly from the state, face chances of deportation despite spending hard-earned money of their parents.

He has sought the Indian government’s intervention. Jakhar said that these changes have left hundreds of Indian students facing uncertainty and severe mental distress, as many of them are from Punjab.

In a statement, BJP’s former lawmaker Jakhar said that these students enrolled in Canadian colleges and universities at a time when the PGWP rules were different. Students and their families invested their future, time, and lakhs of rupees based on the policy that was in effect at the time of admission. The sudden change in regulations has now cast serious doubts over their careers and future.