Indian students face $70,000 OPT fee under US plan

Washington: Indian students hoping to work in the United States after graduation could see their universities charged $70,000 each for Optional Practical Training under a Department of Homeland Security proposal, a plan that is not yet in effect and is open to public comment until November 9.

The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on October 8 (document 2026-20660) by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, would set “$70,000 for initial OPT; and $30,000 for any subsequent OPT” for each F-1 student through a Student and Exchange Visitor Program-certified institution.

The subsequent fee would apply to the 24-month STEM OPT extension. A student who uses both pre-completion and post-completion OPT would face a total of $100,000, the document says, compared to $70,000 if the entire OPT period is after graduation.