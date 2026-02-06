Indian students eligible for new future skills scholarship at University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham has launched the Future Skills Scholarship for meritorious Indian students. The scholarship, offering awards of £12,500, will be provided to Indian students pursuing select future-focused Master’s programmes at its UK campus.

As per a press statement issued by the varsity, the scholarship is applicable for these programmes: MSc Business Analytics, MSc Marketing, MSc Data Science, MSc Advanced Engineering Management, MPH Public Health, MSc Molecular Biotechnology, MA International Relations, and LLM programmes (excluding LLM Energy and Environmental Law – Distance Learning).

This scholarship will enable students to develop career-ready skills aligned with the evolving demands of the global workforce.

Professor Mark Lee, Deputy Pro-Vice-Chancellor (India), University of Birmingham, said, “The Future Skills Scholarship reinforces the University of Birmingham’s commitment to supporting Indian students as they pursue world-class education and develop the skills that will shape tomorrow’s industries. Education opens doors, expands horizons, and creates new possibilities, and we are committed to ensuring that more Indian students can access these opportunities.”

As reported by The Hindustan Times, the registration process for this scholarship is ongoing. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship programme till April 30, 2026. For more details related to the scholarship, candidates can check the official website of University of Birmingham i.e. www.birmingham.ac.uk.