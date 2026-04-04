Indian student enrolment in US drops 6.9%; expert points to rising costs, visa hurdles

Indian student enrolment in the United States has dropped by 6.9% to over 3.5 lakh as of February 2026, compared to the previous year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared data in the Rajya Sabha, sourced from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) Mapping Tool of the US Department of Homeland Security.

According to it, the total number of Indian students pursuing various educational programmes in the United States stood at 378,787 in February 2025, declining to 352,644 in February 2026, indicating a 6.9% drop in enrolment.

The decline comes amid tighter visa norms and expanded screening measures introduced in recent years. In a 2025 press release titled ‘Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants’, the US Department of State said it would use all available information to identify applicants who may be “inadmissible”.

The US government has also stated that “a US visa is a privilege, not a right”. Applicants across F, M, and J visa categories now undergo comprehensive vetting, including scrutiny of their online presence, with social media profiles required to be set to public.

Singh also added that visa decisions are now treated as matters of national security, with applicants required to clearly establish their eligibility and intent in line with visa conditions.

Against this backdrop, an expert says the decline reflects a broader shift in how students are approaching overseas education.

In conversation with EdexLive, Ashwin Damera, Co-founder and CEO of Eruditus, said the trend has been building over time, driven by a volatile mix of rising costs, visa restrictions, and policy uncertainty.

“The decline in US enrolments is not overnight. Costs are at all-time highs, amplified by the rupee’s depreciation, and visa pathways have become less predictable. Uncertainty around post-study work options like OPT is making outcomes harder to forecast,” he said.

While the United States has long remained a preferred destination, particularly for STEM programmes, the current environment is pushing students to weigh long-term outcomes critically.

“Students are placing greater emphasis on career prospects and financial return when choosing to study abroad. The decision is no longer limited to access alone,” he added.

The shift is also visible in destination choices. With tighter immigration regimes in countries such as the US, UK, and Canada, demand is moving towards options that offer greater affordability, regulatory transparency and reliable post-study opportunities.

“In terms of talent mobility, demand is being redistributed towards markets that offer greater certainty and comparable quality. India is emerging as a key beneficiary in this transition,” Damera said.

He also pointed to the rise of alternative models of global education that do not require relocation. These include premium online, hybrid, and executive programmes offered by leading global institutions, allowing learners to access international education without leaving their home country.

“Our enrolment data shows India is the second-largest market after the US by volume over the past year, with sustained demand for programmes from institutions like Harvard Medical School, Wharton, and MITxPRO,” he said.

Global universities are increasingly looking at India as a source of student potential and destination for delivery. With policy changes enabling foreign universities to establish campuses and partnerships in India, access to international education is expanding within the country.

Institutions such as Deakin University and the University of Wollongong have already established a presence in India, offering postgraduate programmes. Others, including the University of Southampton and Illinois Institute of Technology, have received approval to set up campuses. In parallel, universities such as the University of Birmingham, University of Warwick, and University of Melbourne are present through academic collaborations.

“For the first time, high-quality global education is becoming accessible within India. This is opening up opportunities for families who may not have considered spending upwards of ₹2 crore on studying abroad,” Damera said.

International education is in constant flux, with rules and established norms continuing to evolve, forcing students to navigate a more complex and uncertain landscape than before. As global education models expand and delivery shifts closer to home, the decision is no longer defined by geography alone.