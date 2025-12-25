Indian stock market ends on muted note; IT stocks remain key support

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices on Thursday ended on a muted note in the volatile trade with Sensex down 77.84 points or 0.09% at 84,481.81, and the Nifty was down 3 points or 0.01% at 25,815.55. IT stocks remained the key support for the Sensex while select heavyweights including HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel remained the top drags.



Among the sectors, IT index rose 1% while the realty rose 0.3%. On the other hand, auto, media, pharma, oil & gas, Capital Goods declined 0.3-1%.

On NSE, 49 shares touched their 52-week high while 228 shares touched their 52-week low in trade.