Indian startups showcase AI, robotics and clean-tech innovations at UAE-India Startup Series

Indian startups participating in the UAE-India Startup Series and the India-UAE CEPA Council showcased a diverse range of emerging technologies, reflecting the deepening innovation partnership between the two countries under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The exhibits spanned artificial intelligence, digital transformation, green construction, wealth-tech, electric mobility and space surveillance, aligning closely with the UAE's technology-driven economic vision.



Abhishek Agarwal, Chief of Staff of SBNRI, said, "We are building a new age wealth tech platform for NRIs to invest in India, managing their INR currency, local currency and USD currency as a fintech platform for them. The pitch was good. We pitched to a lot of banks and got few technical questions. We also learned from it..."

