Indian startups making key advances in low-cost rockets in threat to SpaceX: Sridhar Vembu

Further, the tech leader also said medicine prices in India are among the lowest globally and pointed to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as an example of low‑cost payment infrastructure.

"India has among the lowest drug prices in the world (and is still going lower). People who visit India buy medicines to take home quite regularly now," the X post said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked hard to create a competitive economy where the benefits flow to the average Indian,” Vembu wrote, adding that the Indian government does not tolerate monopolies.