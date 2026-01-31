Indian space journey starts with teachers, says ISRO scientist Veeramuthuvel

As many as 77,201 students were awarded degrees and medals at the convocation. Governor and chancellor of TNTEU, RN Ravi, handed over the degrees, while P Veeramuthuvel, director, Directorate of Special Projects, Isro, Bengaluru, participated as the chief guest.

Terming teaching a demanding but deeply meaningful profession, Veeramuthuvel said its success is measured not by immediate results but by what students become over time.

He also spoke of plans for an Indian space station, a human lunar mission by 2040, and opportunities created by space sector reforms that allow private industry, academia and startups to build rockets, satellites and space applications.