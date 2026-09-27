Indian scientists among American Geophysical Union 2026 awardees

Washington: Indian scientists Roxy Mathew Koll and Neelima Satyam are among the American Geophysical Union (AGU) 2026 awardees for excellence and leadership in research, education, and innovation in advanced earth and space sciences.

Koll, a Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (Yuva) awardee and climate scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, has been selected for the AGU's Pavel S. Molchanov Climate Communications Prize.