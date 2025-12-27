Indian Rupee weakness to continue through 2026: Report

New Delhi: The Indian rupee is expected to show more weakness going ahead into 2026, according to a report by MUFG, a global financial group.



In a report earlier this month, it forecast more weakness for the Indian rupee. It expects the Indian rupee to appreciate modestly above the 90 level in 2026, targeting 90.80 by the September 2026 quarter.



"We have already been expecting INR to weaken and underperform, although we note FX outflow pressures have been more acute than we have anticipated thus far. Our forecasts also imply continued INR weakness against key FX crosses such as EUR (Euro), JPY (Japanese yen) and CNY (Chinese Yuan)," the report read.



It has also been asserted that higher import needs and soft net FDI may weigh on the Indian rupee.



Indian rupee breached the 90 mark against USD in early December, extending its depreciation run through sessions now, and in the process, hitting a fresh all-time low for the Indian currency.



"Our FX forecasts reflect our expectation for a wider current account deficit of 1.5 per cent of GDP and soft net FDI flows. These should offset some improvement in portfolio inflows with our expectation of an eventual trade deal between US and India, where we assume tariffs will be lowered to 25 per cent from 50 per cent by early 2026," the MUFG report read.

