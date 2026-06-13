Indian Railways recruits 43,781 candidates in FY26 amid faster tech-driven process

"The recruitment process of the Railway Recruitment Boards is inherently complex and large-scale, with examinations conducted across multiple cities and centres nationwide. These computer- based tests are held in multiple shifts to accommodate the large volume of candidates and are conducted in as many as 15 languages to ensure accessibility for aspirants from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This multi-city, multi-shift and multilingual framework requires extensive coordination and robust technological systems to ensure fairness, standardisation and transparency across the entire recruitment process," the statement noted.