Indian Railways gives nod to 100 projects valued at Rs 1.53 lakh crore

New Delhi: With an investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, over 110 per cent jump compared to the last Financial Year; 100 projects sanctioned in FY 2025-26, marking a 56 per cent increase to develop a world-class high-capacity rail network in India.



Connecting the last mile and serving the poorest and unserved regions, Indian Railways is undertaking a transformative expansion under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. With a focus on inclusive growth and national integration, 100 railway projects involving new lines, doubling, multitracking and other works have been sanctioned in FY 2025-26.



As per the press note, "A total investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore has been committed across these projects, covering more than 6,000 kilometres of railway network. This marks a historic milestone in railway expansion. Compared to FY 2024-25, when 64 projects worth Rs 72,869 crore covering over 2,800 kilometres were sanctioned, project approvals have increased by 56 per cent, route coverage has surged by over 114 per cent, and financial commitment has jumped by more than 110 per cent."