Indian Railways approves Rs 895.30 crore projects for power system upgradation and bridge infrastructure

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Indian Railways has sanctioned key infrastructure and capacity augmentation projects worth Rs 895.30 crore to strengthen railway bridge infrastructure and enhance metro rail power systems.

In a major step towards enhancing metro rail capacity, works worth Rs. 671.72 crore have been sanctioned for strengthening the North-South Corridor of Kolkata Metro Railway. This includes the provision of 7 new Traction Substations for Rs. 291.06 crore.

Augmentation and upgradation of Auxiliary Substation (ASS) and Traction Substation (TSS) systems from KESP (Esplanade Metro) to KMUK (Kavi Subhash - New Garia) for the North-South Corridor of Kolkata Metro Railway, along with augmentation of power supply at elevated sections from KNTJ (Netaji Metro Station) to KKVS (Kavi Subhash Metro Station), including enhancement from existing 11 KV system to 33 KV system, at a cost of Rs 380.66 crore.

The Kolkata Metro system, built in the 1980s, was originally designed to support train operations at a frequency of about 5 minutes. With rising passenger demand, the requirement for higher frequency operations has increased. With the sanctioning of this project, Kolkata Metro will be enabled to operate at a 2.5-minute headway, significantly enhancing line capacity and service frequency.

The existing substations and equipment are reaching capacity limits and face maintenance challenges due to non-availability of spare parts. The approved upgradation will ensure a reliable power supply, support higher train frequency, and improve overall passenger service.

A project costing Rs 223.58 crore has been approved for the construction of Bridge No. 520 UP and 520 DN (substructure) between MDKD-DMA (Madhukunda-Damodar) section, along with associated yard remodelling and track works in bridge approaches under South Eastern Railway.

The existing Damodar Bridge (Bridge No. 520), constructed in 1965 (UP line) and 1903 (DN line), has aged significantly and shows signs of structural distress, necessitating reconstruction of the foundation and substructure.

This section is a key railway link between Asansol and Tatanagar, forming part of an important DFC feeder route and coal corridor (Sini-Purulia-Asansol), and carries a high traffic density of 67 GMT. The project will enhance safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

The redevelopment is also expected to provide a boost to major industries in the Durgapur-Asansol belt, including IISCO plant, ACC plant and thermal power units, by improving rail connectivity.

These projects represent a significant step towards modernisation, safety enhancement, and capacity expansion across Indian Railways. While the bridge project will strengthen critical freight and industrial connectivity, the metro power upgrades will enable higher frequency, improved reliability, and a better commuter experience in Kolkata.

Indian Railways continues to invest in robust infrastructure to meet growing transportation demands while ensuring safe, efficient, and future-ready rail operations.