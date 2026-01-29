Indian Railway enhances connectivity with 202 new stoppages in NFR Zone

The stoppages will come into effect soon and will be closely monitored for passenger response and operational feasibility, he said.

According to Sharma, several important and premium trains have been included under this initiative. He said that the stoppages have been provided for the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express at Rangiya, AnandVihar-Agartala-AnandVihar Rajdhani Express at New Haflong and New Coochbehar, Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express at Katakhal and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express at Katlicherraare among others, further strengthening the railway travel schedule in North Bengal, Bihar and Assam.

Also, the New Delhi-Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now halt at stations like Dhemaji, Sibsagar Town and Vishwanath Chariali, offering improved access to Rajdhani services for passengers from Upper Assam. Additionally, key mail and express trains, including Guwahati-Howrah-Guwahati, Dibrugarh-Howrah-Dibrugarh, Kamakhya-Puri-Kamakhya, Silchar-Guwahati-Silchar and Alipurduar–Delhi-Alipurduar Express services have also been covered under the expanded stoppage plan.