Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission partners with Uttar Pradesh to foster research, innovation, and industry-academia collaborations

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In a major step towards advancing high-quality healthcare standards and strengthening the regulatory framework, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Promote Pharma Council (UPPPC), as per the release.

The MoU was signed during the YEIDA MedTech Investors Meet & Site Visit 2026, held on 14 July 2026 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the pharmaceutical and medical device ecosystem by promoting quality standards, regulatory excellence, innovation, and capacity building across the sector.

Through this partnership, IPC and UPPPC will work together to strengthen quality standards and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The collaboration will also promote awareness of the Indian Pharmacopoeia, pharmacovigilance, and materiovigilance. Both bodies will organise joint training programmes, workshops, and stakeholder awareness initiatives. The MoU further aims to foster research, innovation, and industry-academia collaborations. To support MSMEs, digital tools for adverse event reporting will be provided. The partnership will also enhance patient safety through quality assurance and post-market surveillance initiatives.

This MoU reflects IPC's continued commitment to advancing high-quality healthcare standards, supporting innovation, and strengthening India's regulatory framework while contributing to the growth of Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare technologies.

The partnership strives to build a stronger ecosystem that promotes quality, safety, innovation, and global competitiveness. (ANI)