Indian origin Trinidad student crowned Miss India Worldwide

Port of Spain: Hailey Pysadee, a 19-year-old law student representing Trinidad and Tobago, has been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2026 at the 33rd edition of the international pageant for women of Indian origin.

Pysadee received the crown from Neelam Saran, co-chairperson of Worldwide Pageants, at the event held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.